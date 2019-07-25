WORLD

1 Thai military outpost hit

Four people have been killed in an attack by Muslim insurgents on a military outpost in Thailand's violence-wracked south. The attack comes as anger snowballs over the case of a Muslim rebel suspect left in a critical condition after spending several hours in a notorious army interrogation facility.

2 Harmony law to be updated

Amid the prevalence of identity politics and hate speech on social media, a 30-year-old law that safeguards religious harmony will need to be updated to ensure Singapore can effectively deal with current and future threats, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam.

3 Court sets aside SMC ruling

The Court of Appeal has set aside the judgment of the Singapore Medical Council disciplinary tribunal, who had fined private orthopaedic specialist Lim Lian Arn $100,000 for not telling a patient about the side effects of an injection. The fine had prompted strong reactions, with thousands signing a petition saying it was too severe.

4 Japan-S. Korea spat

Japan looks set to strike South Korea off its trade "white list" after a public consultation drive that ended yesterday received more than 10,000 entries that were overwhelmingly in favour of ending preferential treatment for Seoul due to security concerns. South Korea argued that Japan's trade measures amount to a retaliation over a spat on wartime labour.

5 Reporting PMDs needs care

Getting pedestrians to report errant riders of personal mobility devices (PMDs) needs to be done with care, with expectations set right. A social compact is needed to prevent tensions between the two groups of road users from escalating, says Professor Lim Sun Sun.

6 Guide for data collection

A guidebook has been launched to help security officers with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) regulations related to the collection of NRIC and other national identification numbers. Under the PDPA, security agencies are obliged to ensure that personal data would be sufficiently secure and cannot be accessed by unauthorised parties.

7 Five nurses honoured

Chief nurse at the Institute of Mental Health Samantha Ong gave up her dream of joining the police force 33 years ago. Yesterday, she became one of five nurses who received the President's Award for Nurses at the Istana for their outstanding contributions to their profession.

8 New design skills scheme

A national framework for the design industry was launched yesterday as part of Singapore's push to become an innovation-driven economy. It sets out a clear list of skills, career pathways and training programmes for 25 roles across business, design, innovation and technology tracks.

9 United need stars: Dykes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will find it hard to break into the Premier League top four next season by just relying on young starlets, said Fox Sports Asia presenter John Dykes. "They still need to go into the marketplace and buy established stars."



PHOTO: G.H.Y CULTURE & MEDIA (SINGAPORE)



10 Big year for Li Ronghao

Things are going well for Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao (above) in both his career and love life. Slated to perform in Singapore on Oct 19, he has been winning acclaim and audiences for his music. And he got engaged to Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang on his 34th birthday on July 11.

