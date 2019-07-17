WORLD

1 Undersea quake near Bali

A 6.1-magnitude undersea earthquake struck south of Bali yesterday, causing minor damage and prompting residents and visitors to the tourist island to briefly flee from buildings. The epicentre was 102km south-west of the capital Denpasar and was 100km deep, according to European quake monitoring agency EMSC.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 First dementia care village

A dementia care village will be built in Sembawang as part of efforts to improve the quality of life of those with the condition. The village, the first of its kind in Singapore, will provide tailored services and programmes for its residents. The number of people with dementia is expected to rise to 103,000 by 2030, more than twice last year's figures.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Death-fall victim a US expat

The man who fell to his death at Ngee Ann City has been identified as an American citizen working in Singapore for a real estate investment management firm. Mr Aman Demoz Solomon, 35, was found lying motionless on basement 2 of the mall and later died of his injuries in hospital.

WORLD

4 KL okays lower voting age

Malaysian MPs yesterday unanimously approved legal amendments to lower the voting age in the country to 18 from 21 previously, the first Bill in Parliament to receive multi-partisan support since the Pakatan Harapan government took power last year.

OPINION

5 Focus on governance

As the future of liberal democracy is being debated, Singaporeans should remember that the kind of political system they live under is less important than the quality of governance. The real challenge is whether policies can adapt and remain effective, says Banyan Tree Holdings executive chairman Ho Kwon Ping.

HOME

6 Maids sent back over loans

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said about 160 work-permit holders - most of them maids - who borrowed money from loan sharks have been repatriated since last October. MOM is also investigating two maids who allegedly acted as brokers for licensed moneylenders.

HOME

7 DJ asked friends for help

Ms Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long (below), or better known as DJ Tenashar, sent messages to some of her Facebook contacts asking for "urgent help" after "moving into" a house in Edgware Road on July 7. A few hours later, she was arrested for drug offences and criminal trespass. One resident near the empty house said he saw her trying to climb into the place that morning.



ST FILE PHOTO



BUSINESS

8 Utico ups offer for Hyflux

Potential white knight Utico has sweetened its offer for an 88 per cent stake in debt-ridden Hyflux with a deal the United Arab Emirates utility claims is now valued at $535 million. Under the proposed deal, Hyflux will remain as a separate listed company.

SPORT

9 Boosting women's sports

A one-day workshop for women before the first series of the Singapore Cycling Federation Challenge last month, as well as the upcoming Pink Ribbon Walk and Great Eastern Women's Run, are some of the growing number of initiatives by Singapore Sports Hub to encourage women to participate in sports.

LIFE

10 New approach to poetry

Turning poems into short films and having poets recite their works in an Instagram marathon are some of the ways the Poetry Festival Singapore is trying to attract new audiences. The event runs from Friday to Sunday.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

Birds v planes

A Singapore Airlines plane was delayed last Thursday after it hit a number of birds while landing in Paris. Bird strikes are relatively common and can threaten safety. Here are other recent incidents. http://str.sg/birdstrike

VIDEO

97 and still painting

Pioneer painter Lim Tze Peng, who turns 98 in September, is showing no signs of slowing down as he prepares for his first solo show in India next month. Here is his advice for younger folk. http://str.sg/artist97