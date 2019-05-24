WORLD

1 Calm returns to Jakarta

Calm returned to the streets of Jakarta yesterday after two days of rioting in the Indonesian capital over results of the presidential election. The police, however, remained on alert as their investigations revealed that the unrest was triggered by paid thugs and those linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Landslide win for Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clinched a second term in office with a historic landslide win in the country's general election. The alliance, led by Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, was ahead in 351 out of 542 seats in the Lower House of Parliament as of last night, forcing the leader of the Congress party, Mr Rahul Gandhi, to concede defeat.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 COE prices plunge

Slumping sales of new cars in recent months sent certificate of entitlement (COE) prices plunging at a tender yesterday. Prices were lower across the board, with the premium for smaller cars taking the biggest tumble. COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp fell 26.4 per cent to $27,000.

WORLD

4 PAS to meet in Pahang

Next month, Parti Islam SeMalaysia will hold its annual assembly for the first time in Pahang - a stronghold state of its new political ally, Umno, and home turf of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

OPINION

5 Sex crimes in the digital age

Smartphones and other digital tools have made sex offences more traumatic for victims as images can be spread easily and are hard to remove online. New laws with tougher penalties are helpful in providing greater deterrence, says Jolene Ang (below).

HOME

6 Special needs support

President Halimah Yacob said that as part of Singapore's Smart Nation push, technology should be leveraged to better integrate students with special needs into society and help them learn to become independent. She added that a whole-of-community effort is needed to help students with special needs.

HOME

7 Drone laws under review

Regulations here surrounding unmanned aircraft systems, which include drones, will be reviewed by a panel, with recommendations likely out early next year. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said the panel will reach out to users, residents and other stakeholder groups before making the recommendations.

BUSINESS

8 Core inflation down

Core inflation in Singapore eased again last month as a fall in the cost of electricity and gas, as well as lower food inflation, more than offset higher services inflation. Overall inflation rose slightly year on year last month, driven by higher car prices and a stronger pickup in petrol prices.



TMJC players celebrating the win with their supporters yesterday. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



SPORT

9 Easy win for TMJC cagers

In a battle of merged institutions, Tampines Meridian Junior College (TMJC) coasted to a 62-46 win over Anderson Serangoon Junior College in the Schools National A division boys' basketball final yesterday - sweet revenge, in a way, after Anderson beat Meridian in the semi-finals last year en route to retaining their title.

LIFE

10 Inspiration from nature

Fashion designers are increasingly looking to the great outdoors for inspiration. Designers from brands such as Jil Sander and Loewe have introduced apparel and accessories for rough terrain and weather.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

Children's Biennale

Kids can create music with ping-pong balls, explore underwater and desert worlds in domes, and discover a new culture through woodcuts at an art exhibition held at the National Gallery Singapore from May 25 to Dec 29. http://str.sg/oj4V

VIDEO

Funan mall revamped

Besides stores, offices and a co-living serviced residence, the new Funan mall will also have a 5,000 sq ft urban farm and an indoor cycling path that runs through and around the mall. http://str.sg/oVy5