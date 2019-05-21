1 Horrors of genocide

Hundreds gathered at the notorious "Killing Fields" in Phnom Penh yesterday to remember the two million people killed by the Khmer Rouge's murderous regime from 1975 to 1979. A quarter of Cambodia's population died under the regime led by Pol Pot, as a result of mass killings or starvation, forced labour and torture.

2 Google setback for Huawei

Google has barred Huawei from updates to the Android operating system, dealing another blow to the Chinese tech firm after Washington cut the firm's access to key component suppliers in the US. Huawei has assured users it will continue support services for its existing smartphones and tablets.

3 PAP gears up for GE

The People's Action Party (PAP) has been interviewing people to field as candidates in the next general election. Many of those being considered are reportedly volunteering or serving in grassroots organisations and PAP branches to get a taste of what it means to serve.

4 Trump issues Iran threat

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh threat to Teheran, warning that a conflict would mean the "official end" of Iran. His strong words come after Saudi oil assets were attacked last week and a rocket was fired into Baghdad on Sunday, exploding close to the US Embassy.

5 Aussie foreign policy path

Mr Bob Hawke, the former Australian prime minister who died just before the general election last week, laid the foundation for a foreign policy that served his country well for decades. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose government has just won re-election, now has to chart a new course in a changed world, says Hugh White.

Food delivery firm Deliveroo has changed its terms of service to suggest that it could institute dynamic pricing for menu items, though the firm declined to say if it would do so. Dynamic pricing could entice patrons to order in during non-peak times, experts said.

7 Keeping spyware out

Surveillance software in mobile phones enables hackers to access data and track movements. The best defence is to update apps and phone operating systems, say experts.

Business park one-north seems to have retained its relevance and popularity since its conceptualisation about 20 years ago. Coming there soon are the headquarters of two big Singapore companies, Grab and Razer. However, experts note that some other older business parks will need to keep an eye out for new ways to maintain their draw.

9 Get inspired by champions

Coaches may work wonders with their charges, but there is nothing like examples of how top sportsmen go through the daily grind that can spur local athletes to do better. Assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath suggests an online monthly newsletter of uplifting stories from champions to motivate and inspire local athletes.

10 Celebrity spat ends

Actor Ian Fang has made peace with Boris Lin - the boyfriend of actress Carrie Wong - after suggestive private messages between Fang and Wong were leaked last week. Lin, who had earlier warned Fang not to come between him and Wong, said he has reached "a common understanding" with Fang.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Promoting happiness

Ms Angie Chew gave up a high-flying job and turned to mindfulness, the practice of focusing on the present, to fight depression. She has set up a charity promoting happy and healthy living. http://str.sg/angiechew

VIDEO

Back to nature in Laos

Straits Times journalist Fabian Koh tries his hand at milking a buffalo and preparing food for elephants. He also takes a dip in the waters of Kuang Si Falls, one of the most iconic sights in Laos. http://str.sg/laostravel