1 Filipinos cast votes

Millions of Filipinos yesterday voted in midterm polls that were widely seen as a referendum on President Rodrigo Duterte. The election, in which 12 of the 24 Senate seats and all 297 seats in the House of Representatives were up for grabs, was peaceful and orderly despite reports of vote-buying and faulty vote-counting machines.

2 Trade war escalates

China has struck back in its trade war with the United States. Beijing said yesterday that it would impose import tariffs of 5 per cent to 25 per cent on about US$60 billion (S$82 billion) worth of US products from June 1. US President Donald Trump had earlier warned China not to retaliate after he hiked tariffs last Friday.

Taxi operators may once again be allowed to compete with car buyers for certificates of entitlement (COE), which could drive up the cost of COEs as they did before cab firms were banned from bidding in 2012. The Straits Times understands this is part of an industrywide review of taxi and private-hire operations by the authorities. TOP OF THE NEWS A4

4 Fate of fugitives unknown

The fate of three missing Thai anti-monarchy fugitives remains unknown, after reports from rights groups that the men were handed over to the Thai authorities by their Vietnamese counterparts. Their disappearance comes after two other anti-monarchy activists hiding in Laos were found dead in the Mekong River.

5 Mental illness and marriage

While marriage can have a positive effect on mental health, mental illness in a spouse is a major test of the relationship. Mental disorders disrupt both partners' expectations of marriage, and the chronic and unpredictable course of the illness can be corrosive to the couple's emotional bonds, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

A couple on a relaxing holiday in Bali got more than they bargained for when their mobile phone was snatched while they were on a rented motorcycle. The woman was badly hurt, and their motorbike was also stolen. To top it all off, the people renting the vehicle to them came after them for compensation.

7 Dad jailed for sexual abuse

A 53-year-old retail sales supervisor was sentenced to 121/2 years in jail by the High Court for sexually abusing his daughter from 2010 to 2013. He stopped only when she was in Primary 6. The authorities became aware of the abuse only last year, when her school alerted the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

8 TikTok app takes off here

Popular Chinese-owned app TikTok has been building up its Singapore presence as it expands globally. The app has chalked up about 1.5 million installations in Singapore, according to an analytics firm.

Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi netted his first competitive goal for Norwegian football club Raufoss IL on Sunday when he came on as a substitute and scored with an overhead kick with one minute left to give his team a dramatic 3-2 win against Skeid. With the victory, the second-tier side moved to fourth place on 13 points after seven games in the 16-team division.

Three independently funded performances created for intimate audiences will take place this month and next month. The productions include artist Eng Kai Er's Blunt Knife, a dance-plus-theatrical performance inspired by her teen years as an ice skater.

VIDEO

Bicentennial experience

Creative directors Beatrice Chia-Richmond and Michael Chiang take us behind the scenes of the Bicentennial Experience, which will be held at Fort Canning Centre from June 1 to Sept 15. http://str.sg/bicent-show

VIDEO

S'pore art in Venice

Every two years, Venice plays host to the art world's most prestigious event. This year's Venice Biennale features artists from all over the world, including Singaporeans Song-Ming Ang and Kumari Nahappan. http://str.sg/biennale