TOP OF THE NEWS

1 US-China talks continue

Trade talks between the United States and China continued for a second day despite an escalation in their trade war as Washington raised tariffs on US$200 billion (S$273 billion) worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent. China's Commerce Ministry said it would take necessary countermeasures, without giving details. US President Donald Trump signalled in a tweet that the US was in no hurry to close the deal.

2 Low risk of monkeypox

The risk of the monkeypox virus spreading in Singapore is low, according to infectious disease specialists here. The assurance came after the Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed one imported case of monkeypox involving a Nigerian national who arrived here on April 28.

WORLD

3 Polls: Duterte will prevail

Candidates supported by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte are likely to dominate next week's midterm elections. More than 60 million Filipinos will elect 12 senators, 297 district representatives and some 18,000 provincial, city and town officials. Midterm polls in the past have seen half of the Senate seats going to the ruling party. This time, opinion polls say, the popular Mr Duterte will prevail.

OPINION

4 India's bold foreign policy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold and muscular approach to politics is inescapable as he campaigns for a second term in office. That characteristic boldness has also left its mark on India's foreign relations, says Professor C. Raja Mohan.

HOME

5 Alcohol's role in injuries

A local study of alcohol-related accidents found that more than 2,000 people end up in public hospital emergency departments each year for alcohol-associated injuries.

HOME

6 Clean energy powers farm

A deep-sea fish farm on Semakau Island has been running on 100 per cent renewable energy harnessed by the largest system of interconnected micro-grids in South-east Asia.

BUSINESS

7 Retail sales dip slower

Retail sales in Singapore continued to slide, with takings at the till dipping 1 per cent in March. However, it was much improved from the revised 9.9 per cent year-on-year plunge in February.

SPORT

8 Slingers, Young aim for win

The Singapore Slingers and American import Jerran Young are aiming to end eight seasons of hurt by claiming their first Asean Basketball League championship today. Leading the best-of-five series 2-1 against CLS Knights Indonesia, they could clinch the title tonight in Surabaya.

LIFE

9 HK bar is Asia's No. 1

Singapore bar Manhattan was beaten by Hong Kong cocktail bar The Old Man to the top spot on the annual Asia's 50 Best Bars list this year. Manhattan at the Regent Singapore, which held the No. 1 ranking for two years in a row, was in second place while Taipei's Indulge Experimental Bistro was placed No. 3.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo in East Kalimantan province on Tuesday, surveying an area between the cities of Samarinda and Balikpapan, where Indonesia's new capital city might be built. PHOTO: JOKO WIDODO/FACEBOOK



WORLD A20

10 Indonesia's search for new capital worries environmentalists

After a two-day trip to different cities in Kalimantan on Borneo island in search of options to set up a new capital for Indonesia, President Joko Widodo said he had at least two good candidates . Environmentalists, however, have flagged concerns about his choices: Bukit Soeharto in East Kalimantan and the Triangle Area in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan.

What it should have been

In Tuesday's report, "Singapore to host international electric car race in 2020", we said Formula E, an electric version of Formula One, will be held together with the Singapore Grand Prix (GP) in September next year.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said that this is inaccurate, and that MTI and the Singapore Tourism Board "currently have no plans to host Formula E at the Marina Bay Street Circuit".

A spokesman for Singapore GP also said "there are currently no plans to include Formula E into the track activities at the Marina Bay Street Circuit".

She said that at 5.063km per lap, the track is too long.

"We are always looking at ways to offer the best spectator experience possible but Formula E is not part of those discussions," she added.

We are sorry for the error.