1 KL keen on joint listing

Malaysia intends to follow up on a proposal made to Singapore last month for a joint listing of their hawker culture under Unesco. Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik plans to take up the issue with Singapore at the Asean Socio-Cultural Community Council meeting on May 17.

2 Fake news law passed

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, in summing up the 14 hours of debate over the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, said the law is not a political tool but is about shaping the society that Singapore should be. The law was passed with 72 MPs saying "yes", nine Workers' Party MPs saying "no", and three Nominated MPs abstaining.

Short-term stays of less than three consecutive months in private homes will remain illegal, as the Urban Redevelopment Authority will not be going ahead with proposed changes to the rules. However, home-sharing platform operators say the rules are too onerous.

4 US pressures Iran on nukes

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will work with its allies to ensure Iran has no pathway to a nuclear weapons system. He said an aircraft carrier and bomber task force sent to the region were intended to ensure the US had the forces necessary to deter any attack by the Iranians.

5 Rising threat of the far right

Security officials are flagging a rising threat posed by white nationalist groups in Europe, Australia and the United States that are using social media and other online platforms to spread their message and make connections across borders.

6 More jail time for husband

A man who assaulted his wife after returning home drunk had his sentence raised to five weeks' jail after the prosecution appealed for a harsher penalty. Satesh Navarlan, 34, was originally sentenced by a district court to a short detention order of 14 days and a day reporting order of nine months.

A stand-off over rent between the landlord of Singapore Land Tower and four food and beverage establishments was resolved yesterday. The businesses will reopen tomorrow in the 48-storey skyscraper in Raffles Place. The restaurants' owner said an agreement had been made to settle rental arrears.

8 Firms back office guidelines

More than 960 companies have adopted a set of good practices to address workplace unhappiness, including sexual harassment complaints, as of January this year. The Tripartite Standard on Grievance Handling is a voluntary scheme.

9 NYJC bag volleyball double

Nanyang Junior College (NYJC) came from behind to beat Victoria Junior College 3-1 yesterday to win their third straight National Schools boys' A Division volleyball title. NYJC also won the girls' A Division title for the fifth consecutive year with a 3-0 victory over Hwa Chong Institution.

Actresses Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson both have had their share of haters, but each woman says the other is misunderstood. The pair became friends while playing con artists in The Hustle, a remake of two classic films, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) and Bedtime Story (1964).

Straits Times Digital

INTERACTIVE

PH's promises fulfilled?

Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan coalition unveiled its manifesto prior to last year's historic polls, with 60 promises to fulfil if it won. A year on, here's a report card showing the status of its pledges. http://str.sg/PH-promises

VIDEO

Exoskeletons for rehab

Healthcare institutions are assessing the viability and potential of robotic exoskeletons in rehabilitation care. Watch how some patients use the wearable support system. http://str.sg/exosupport