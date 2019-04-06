1 Thai party under siege

Thailand's Future Forward Party, one of the surprise winners in the elections on March 24, is now under siege, fighting off criminal charges and allegations that it is hostile to the monarchy. What happens next could fundamentally alter the political equation in the country.

2 Boosting workplace safety

Rates of workplace deaths and major injuries for every company will be published online within the next two years, in a move to hit errant companies where it hurts. The Manpower Ministry will also share data on compensation claims with insurers so they can adjust premiums according to a firm's safety record.

Nobel laureate Sydney Brenner, the man who played a key role in shaping Singapore's biomedical push, died in his sleep yesterday. He was 92.

4 More women join polls race

A number of Indonesian women have been inspired to join politics in recent years, with a record high of almost 3,200 women vying for 575 seats in the country's House of Representatives in the upcoming elections. That represents 40 per cent of the nearly 8,000 legislative hopefuls this year.

5 Nato lessons for Asia

Questions are being asked about the future of Nato on its 70th anniversary, amid growing questions about US commitments to the alliance, says Professor Hugh White.

6 Better dialysis care

More dialysis centres will be built at polyclinics, community hospitals and community centres, improving care for patients, said the National Kidney Foundation. Punggol Polyclinic and Toa Payoh West Community Club will open centres by September this year and August next year, respectively.

The Workers' Party will not call for the repeal of a law that criminalises sex between men because there is no consensus in its leadership on the matter, said party chief Pritam Singh, who noted in remarks made at a forum that the views within the party mirrored the larger society in Singapore.

8 Nomura plans job cuts

Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest securities firm, will cut about 150 jobs internationally, including in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company's operations outside of its home country have been in the red for four quarters.

9 SCDF to defend cycling title

The Singapore Civil Defence Force team enjoyed a surprise win in the inaugural OCBC Cycle Speedway Corporate Championship in 2017. It is back this year after a break, and the team's five cyclists are training hard to ensure their title defence is a strong one.

10 Food packaging on show

A new exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore (below) looks at how food packaging has evolved over the years. It runs from today until Sept 15.

