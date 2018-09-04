Negotiators from nearly 200 countries begin talks today in Bangkok to try to narrow differences over rules for the world's most comprehensive agreement on fighting climate change. With the planet facing increasingly extreme weather, the United Nations says delegates must urgently pick up the pace ahead of a December deadline.

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was acquitted of corruption charges yesterday in a decision that the country's anti-graft agency surprisingly said had left it shocked. The verdict means that Mr Lim will continue to hold his post.

About 400 patients who visited general practice clinics on Saturday received mislabelled medicine when a glitch hit GPConnect. It resulted in mistakes at 83 clinics that use the computer system.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised African nations a raft of goodies, including agricultural aid and extending US$60 billion (S$82 billion) in financing.

At a time of growing protectionism, both Asean and Canada have even more to gain by building on existing ties. One possibility is a free trade agreement, says Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer, who was allegedly involved in a ragging incident that led to the death of a full-time national serviceman, intends to claim trial. The pre-trial conference of Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, will be held on Oct 1.

A traffic accident put an end to the flying career of a female helicopter pilot in Singapore's air force. Captain Teng Ling Ying, 32, is now suing a taxi driver for injury damages of at least $4 million, including loss of future earnings, after the car accident in 2014.

China's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in over a year in August, with export orders shrinking for a fifth month and employers cutting more staff, a private survey showed yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says his team's shock 2-1 reversal at Watford on Sunday - their first loss of the season after three wins - was "a very good wake-up call", and that they needed to improve to challenge seriously for the English Premier League title.

Director Goh Boon Teck is turning two floors of a Smith Street shophouse into a crime scene for upcoming play Oedipus. Soon after that, the space will be turned into the interior of a HDB flat for the play Watching, written and directed by Stanley Seah.



Rescue workers helping a child climb down from a flooded building following heavy rainfall at a village in Shantou, in China's Guangdong province, on Saturday. Flooding caused by climate change could cost China US$389 billion (S$531 billion) over the next two decades, according to a report in scientific journal Nature Climate Change. PHOTO: REUTERS



Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Hawker centre symphony

From the clanging staccato of wok-frying to the boisterous shouts for drink orders - hear Singapore's much-loved "community dining room" come alive. http://str.sg/hawkerculture

VIDEO

Women's NS boot camp

Journalists Bridget Tan and Farzanah on Friday joined more than 100 women for a "national service" boot camp where they learnt to fire the SAR21 rifle and tackle the standard obstacle course. Did they survive it? http://str.sg/bootcamp