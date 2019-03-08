1 Thai party dissolved

Thailand's Constitutional Court yesterday dissolved a Thaksin-linked political party which tried to nominate the King's sister for the role of prime minister, ruling it out of the much-awaited general election on March 24.

2 Easing home ownership

The Housing Board will announce new projects six months in advance instead of three and will also shorten the waiting time for applicants to receive their ballot results from six weeks to three. The changes will apply from the May sales exercise.

3 Malaysia rail projects stall

Two cross-border rail projects, the rapid transit system (RTS) and Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR), with Malaysia remain in limbo. Acting Transport Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said further delays are likely for the RTS link, while Singapore has "yet to receive any proposals from Malaysia" on the HSR since its suspension last year.



Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping speaking at a news conference in Shenzhen, in Guangdong province, yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



4 Huawei sues US govt

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies sued the US government yesterday, saying that a law limiting its US business was unconstitutional, ratcheting up its fight back against a government bent on closing it out of global markets.

5 Europe sidesteps lessons

Asian nations are not unaware of the merits of democracy and human rights, causes which European Union countries once loudly championed but are now less vocal about given the changed circumstances, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 Police work to go paperless

The Singapore Police Force is moving towards paperless investigation practices, with the development of a new investigation management system led by Criminal Investigation Department chief Florence Chua.

7 Plastic surgeon suspended

The Singapore Medical Council has revived a case it had previously dismissed with a letter of advice, and suspended plastic surgeon Leo Kah Woon. In 2012, Dr Leo had used his position as a doctor at Singapore General Hospital to unlawfully access information in the hospital's database.

Consumer goods giant P&G will commit $12 million to grow at least three new Singapore-based businesses that will be scaled globally. The investment is part of GrowthWorks, a P&G unit that was started last year. The launch of GrowthWorks in Singapore marks P&G's largest commitment to the programme outside the Unied States.

9 Women earn surprise gold

Singapore upset the form books at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Jordan, with the second-seeded quartet of Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Tatiana Wong and Denyse Chan shocking the fancied Japanese 42-38 for a first women's foil junior (Under-20) gold medal on Wednesday.

10 Feminist costume changes

Superhero women leads on the big screen are an indication of feminist changes at work - not just through their roles, but also through the wardrobe choices.

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

We talk about the hottest topics this week, including the move to abolish secondary school streaming by 2024 and the man who used fake qualifications to get jobs at 38 companies. http://str.sg/hangout54

VIDEO

Normal' route to success

Film-maker Royston Tan and lawyer Josephus Tan, both Normal stream students in the past, talk about the stigma they faced in school and their reactions to the move to stop streaming. http://str.sg/justascore