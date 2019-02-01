Bangkok's governor has appealed for help to battle the haze that has blanketed the Thai capital for weeks. The authorities yesterday dispatched drones to disperse water to clear the air, but the move was widely ridiculed on social media.

The Singapore Armed Forces will set up a new Inspector-General's Office that will report directly to the Chief of Defence Force and have full authority to scrutinise and enforce safety processes and practices at all levels. This was among the measures on training safety announced by the Ministry of Defence.