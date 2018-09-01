1 Aussie PM visits Jakarta

Australia and Indonesia have announced the conclusion of talks on an economic partnership deal that would eliminate tariffs on goods and services as well as relax rules on investments in various sectors. The announcement followed a meeting between Australia's new Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bogor yesterday.

2 Stricter rules on NRIC data

It will be illegal for organisations to collect, use or disclose Singaporeans' NRIC numbers or make copies of the card from Sept 1 next year. The stricter rules by the Personal Data Protection Commission also mean that it will be illegal for firms to hold on to a person's NRIC.

3 Frenzy before new tax in KL

Stores in Malaysia yesterday saw last-minute shoppers rushing to catch final bargains or stocking up on items ahead of the sales and services tax (SST), which kicks in today. Consumers had been enjoying a tax holiday since June 1, when the new Pakatan Harapan government effectively scrapped the 6 per cent goods and services tax.

Ties between regional rivals China and Japan have been warming over the past year, but two instances this month of Beijing rebuking Tokyo suggest that while relations between the neighbours are improving, issues of history and strategic antagonism could limit progress made so far.

5 LinkedIn used to hire spies

The top spy catcher in the United States has accused Chinese spy agencies of using fake LinkedIn accounts to try to recruit Americans with access to government and commercial secrets. Mr William Evanina said US intelligence officials had informed LinkedIn of the alleged Chinese campaign, and urged the company to shut down the accounts.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faces a big test when he meets US President Donald Trump later this month. The cooperative approach has not worked out well for Tokyo, leaving Mr Abe the options of offering concessions and resistance through forging trade pacts with other countries, says Narushige Michishita.

Acne and stomach problems were some of the longstanding health issues cited by Standard Chartered Bank robbery suspect David James Roach against his extradition to Singapore. A British court had decided on Wednesday that the Canadian national, who was arrested in London, could be extradited.

One of three men who brutally assaulted a 16-year-old girl and abandoned her at a void deck was sentenced to 10 years in jail and given 12 strokes of the cane.

9 Skills upgrading needed

NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay yesterday said workers in the financial services industry need to be more aware of training opportunities amid disruption.



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



10 Yu rescues paddlers

Yu Mengyu (above) saved the blushes of the Singapore table tennis team yesterday, clinching at least a bronze in the women's singles for the sport's only medal at the Indonesia Asian Games.

PODCAST

Money matters

Mr Kelvin Goh, head of investments and wealth advisory for OCBC Bank, joins Money Hacks hosts Chris Lim and Ernest Luis to talk about how working mothers, new parents and retirees should approach financial planning and cover their insurance needs. http://str.sg/oWXK

VIDEO

Wonder of Woodlands

Singaporean Akeem Jahat, who raps in English and Malay, has the distinction of being one of the first solo hip-hop acts to be featured at Esplanade's Baybeats. The 29-year-old takes pride in representing his home town, Woodlands, in his music. http://str.sg/oWHq