Imelda Marcos, the widow of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, has been sentenced to at least 42 years in prison over graft charges involving some US$658 million (S$906 million) that her family was accused of hiding through foundations set up in Switzerland.

Fewer parking spaces will be offered in new private developments in the Central Business District and Marina Bay, as well as those near MRT or LRT stations, from February. The authorities also announced five car-lite precincts to be gazetted, with parking provisions determined case by case.

3 NSFs in trouble over photos

The Singapore Civil Defence Force has filed a police report against five of its full-time national servicemen for taking and circulating unauthorised photos of an accident involving a Singapore Armed Forces Bionix armoured vehicle last Saturday.



US President Donald Trump speaking during a post-election press conference in the White House on Wednesday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



China, the Korean peninsula and Japan are closely watching how the US midterm election results will affect the Trump administration's policies with regard to issues such as trade, security and engagement with North Korea.

5 Predators work together

Ecologists from the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Science have conducted research on a poorly studied species of spider and how it uses the trapping mechanism of a pitcher plant to catch food, all the while also giving the plant nutrients.

6 Power of early bonding

Something for parents to ponder: How we become who we are is the result of many factors, but a child's early emotional attachments - or lack thereof - are important, continuing to influence the individual long into adulthood, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

7 Bolstering cyber defences

An expert has called for more exercises involving simulated data breaches to allow professionals in an organisation to practise responses for a cyber-security incident.

8 Offshore solar panel system

A floating solar panel system roughly the size of five football fields will soon come up near Singapore's northern shores, in the Strait of Johor. The platform will be able to generate 6,388 MWh of renewable energy annually, which is equivalent to powering about 1,250 four-room flats.

9 Jo returning to compete

Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling is returning to compete in next week's Singapore leg of the short-course Swimming World Cup for the first time since 2008. And come early next year, he will be back for good after he graduates to train for next year's World Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Games.

10 Stunning Merc coupe

Mercedes-Benz has launched its new four-door CLS coupe, which is visually stunning with plenty of prime estate inside. It packs a punchy and refined powertrain and a chassis which rivals its S-class sibling in comfort.

