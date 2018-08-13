1 Typhoon Yagi hits Manila

More than 54,000 people were moved to safer ground in Manila and nearby provinces in the last two days due to flash floods caused by heavy rain brought on by Typhoon Yagi. At least 21,000 people were evacuated on Saturday from Marikina City, one of the cities that make up the Metro Manila region.

2 A year after Charlottesville

Washington braced itself for a white nationalist rally set to take place at 5.30am Singapore time today, organised to coincide with the anniversary of last year's racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The "Unite the Right 2" event would be held near the White House. Several counter-protests also received permission to gather nearby.

3 Putting pressure on China

By vowing to block any proposed International Monetary Fund loan to Pakistan that pays off Chinese loans, the United States is putting a great deal of pressure on China and putting Pakistan in the crossfire of its economic fight with China, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

E-sports is making a big push to be included in the 2024 Olympics, but the road to Paris will be long and winding. For one thing, there is the lack of an international federation.

Shooters are known to be an unsmiling breed. But 10m air rifle marksman Irwan Abdul Rahman smiles to himself, in between shots, to "release the pressure".

6 Tough road to recovery

Pop star Demi Lovato's recent relapse has once again shone the spotlight on the long road to recovery for those who suffer from addiction.

India's Jugnoo is teaming up with locally founded ride-hailing firm Kardi to take on bigger players in Singapore like Grab. Besides providing its technical know-how, Jugnoo will get its 500 drivers and 2,000 commuters here to migrate to the Kardi application.

The earthquakes that struck the Indonesian island of Lombok recently, killing nearly 400 people, have sent holidaymakers fleeing, raising questions about how its lucrative tourism sector will bounce back. The tremors wrought widespread damage on homes and livelihoods, striking during the crucial tourism season.

9 Study on carbon pricing

An upcoming comprehensive study of carbon pricing will be used to shape how the carbon tax is implemented here in future. Set to be completed by August next year, the study will seek to quantify the costs that greenhouse gas-producing firms bear in different jurisdictions, as well as the effectiveness of various measures in reducing carbon emissions.

10 Collective sales hit a snag

The collective sales of two freehold condominiums have hit a hurdle after the departure of their marketing agent, while another project has shelved plans for a sale, as property cooling measures affected market sentiment.

VIDEO

Young chef in charge

Chef Aeron Choo Boh Hin started working in the food and beverage industry as a dishwasher. She worked her way through kitchens and now, at only 24, she runs her own sushi bar. http://str.sg/oPNr

VIDEO

Slice of Singapore in JB

Walk into Zenith Lifestyle Centre in Johor Baru and you might think you're in Singapore. The new mall houses Singaporean-owned businesses ranging from Toast Box to Neverland disco. http://str.sg/oPqp