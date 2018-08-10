Residents on the Indonesian island of Lombok, who are attempting to rebuild their lives following Sunday's powerful earthquake, remained on edge yesterday as they continued to be hit by daily aftershocks. Electricity was restored to parts of the island yesterday morning, giving some the hope that the worst was over.

China's state media has ramped up rhetoric against the latest tariff move by the United States, warning that Beijing is ready to fight back against Washington's "mobster mentality". The increasingly shrill tone suggests a ratcheting up of trade tensions.