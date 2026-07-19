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1 dead, 7 hospitalised after tree falls near Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR - A tree-fall incident along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur on July 18 claimed the life of a 43-year-old driver and left a family of seven, including two young children, hospitalised.

The incident occurred near the Singapore High Commission at approximately 10.20pm, pinning two vehicles beneath a massive fallen tree.

Dang Wangi police department chief Sazalee Adam said police received a report on the incident at about 10.20pm.

“Initial investigations found that the fallen tree landed on two cars carrying a total of eight people.

“One of the cars was driven by a 43-year-old man. The vehicle sustained severe damage.

“The driver was pronounced dead at Hospital Kuala Lumpur at 4am on July 19 due to injuries,” he said in a statement on July 19.

Sazalee said the other car was carrying seven family members comprising five adults, a two-year-old child and a two-month-old infant.

“None of them suffered physical injuries. However, they are receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

He added that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) completed clearing and cutting up the fallen tree at about midnight.

“The two vehicles involved were also towed away to restore the flow of traffic along Jalan Tun Razak,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK