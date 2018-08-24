School principal removed over terrorist-style parade

JAKARTA • A controversial Independence Day parade at an Indonesian Military kindergarten in East Java has resulted in its principal being transferred to a different post.

Ms Hartatik, who goes by one name, used to be the principal of Kartika V-69 kindergarten that falls under the supervision of the 0820 Probolinggo Military Command (Kodim). She took up her new position at the Probolinggo Education, Youth and Sports Agency (Disdikpora) yesterday.

Last week, pupils of the kindergarten in Probolinggo, clad in black robes and niqabs and carrying props resembling assault rifles, marched in the school's Independence Day parade, themed "Fight with the Messenger of Allah to Increase Faith and Piety".

Photographs and videos of the parade went viral on social media, generating comments accusing the school of fomenting radicalism among its pupils.

Disdikpora head M. Kaskur said Ms Hartatik had admitted to neglecting her duties in connection with the parade, particularly in not consulting the agency or the 0820 Probolinggo Kodim on the parade in which terrorist-style costumes were used.

"This is a strict administrative sanction. The agency agreed to remove Ms Hartatik as principal and she will assume the role of an agency staffer," Mr Kaskur said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com news website.

Ms Hartatik has since apologised, saying she had no intention of committing any misconduct, that the parade was solely for entertainment and that the kindergarten was just using the items it had in storage.

The principal's position has not been filled, he added.

Ms Hartatik has since apologised, saying she had no intention of committing any misconduct, that the parade was solely for entertainment and that the kindergarten was just using the items it had in storage.

The military command's Army Wives Union 35 head Yuliana Tungga Dewi also apologised to the public, saying: "We apologise for this incident. We will be more careful. We have no intention of instilling radicalism in children."

JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK