Saudi Arabia to allow in only pilgrims who have immunity against Covid-19

RIYADH • Saudi authorities have said only people immunised against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage from the start of Ramadan, the holy fasting month for Muslims.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement on Monday that three categories of people would be considered immunised - those who have received two doses of the vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior to visit, and people who have recovered from the infection.

Only these people will be eligible for permits to perform the umrah, as well as to attend prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

The ministry said the policy starts with Ramadan, which is due to begin later this month, but it is unclear how long it will last.

It is also not clear whether the policy, which comes amid an uptick in coronavirus infections in the kingdom, will be extended to the annual haj pilgrimage later this year.

Saudi Arabia has reported more than 393,000 infections and 6,700 deaths from Covid-19. The Health Ministry said it has administered more than five million vaccine doses in a country with a population of over 34 million people.

In July last year, it hosted a downsized haj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime. Only up to 10,000 Muslim residents of Saudi Arabia were allowed to take part, a far cry from the 2.5 million Muslims from around the world who participated in 2019.

It is unclear how many pilgrims will be allowed for the haj this year.

Malaysia's Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said last month that he was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to get details on its Covid-19 transmission mitigation rules, before deciding whether to allow pilgrims to travel for the haj.

Malaysia, which usually sends tens of thousands for the pilgrimage annually, has said pilgrims would get priority for inoculations.

The authorities in Indonesia, which usually sends more than 200,000 pilgrims annually for the haj, have said they hope to vaccinate all pilgrims by next month.

The Health Ministry's head of the haj health centre, Mr Eka Jusup Singka, said last month that a majority of Indonesian pilgrims are elderly, which is a priority group for vaccinations. Pilgrims will need to undergo Covid-19 tests and be quarantined before leaving Indonesia, on arrival in Mecca and again on their return to Indonesia.

