Sandiaga announces return to Gerindra in Superman-style video

JAKARTA • Former Jakarta deputy governor and Indonesia's losing vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno has announced his return to the Gerindra Party with a tongue-in-cheek video.

The clip, posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption "I'M BACK", shows Mr Sandiaga walking slowly towards the camera while unbuttoning his shirt, revealing a T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Gerindra" underneath, evoking Clark Kent's iconic change into a Superman costume.

The classic Superman theme by composer John Williams serves as the video's background music.

Gerindra spokesman Dahnil Simanjuntak confirmed that Mr Sandiaga had officially rejoined Gerindra as a party member.

Mr Sandiaga first joined Gerindra in 2015, and successfully ran as the party's nominee for Jakarta deputy governor in 2017.

He resigned from the party shortly before being announced as Gerindra chairman Prabowo Subianto's running mate in August last year, in an effort to avoid an all-Gerindra presidential ticket and appease other parties in the coalition.

There were suggestions that Mr Sandiaga could join one of Gerindra's then-coalition partners, the National Mandate Party or the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), with the businessman even making an appearance in one of PKS' campaign ads. In the end, he opted to return to his old party.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK