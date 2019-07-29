Sammi closes HK show with a bang

Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng pulled out all the stops, including a heavy metal segment where she head-banged and drummed to the tune of The Power Of Love, with underground band Tie Shu Lan.

She concluded her run of 13 shows for the Hong Kong opener of her FollowMi tour on Saturday, with guest stars, actor Louis Koo as well as rapper Jackson Wang, part of South Korean boyband GOT7, helping to bring down the house.

Wang is in Hong Kong for the roll-out of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong today.

The Heavenly Queen has said in an interview that bad people can turn good. Her husband, singer Andy Hui, was slammed after he was caught kissing TVB actress Jacqueline Wong in April. The crowd booed when he turned up at Cheng's first show.

Maybe her latest comments will encourage her fans to give him another chance, as she reportedly has.