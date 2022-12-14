S’pore DPMs Wong and Heng send congratulatory letters to Malaysian counterparts Zahid and Fadillah

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Ministers Lawrence Wong and Heng Swee Keat have sent congratulatory letters to their Malaysian counterparts Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof.

The two DPMs said in the letters sent on Wednesday that they hoped to meet the Malaysian leaders soon.

In their letters to Datuk Seri Zahid, Mr Wong and Mr Heng congratulated him on his dual appointments as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said: “Congratulations on your electoral victory in Bagan Datuk for the seventh consecutive time. It is a testament to your committed service to the constituency, even as you handle national responsibilities.”

Mr Heng said in his letter: “The people of Bagan Datuk have reaffirmed their faith in you by re-electing you as their representative in the Dewan Rakyat for the seventh consecutive time.”

The two DPMs also noted Singapore and Malaysia’s deep bilateral ties and interdependent relationship, as well as their cooperation while weathering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Heng said: “Our close cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic to protect our supply chains and to safely reopen our borders is emblematic of our interdependent relationship.

“I am confident that our two countries will continue to work closely together to overcome common challenges as we have always done.”

Both Mr Wong and Mr Heng also noted the resumption of high-level visits and recent collaborations following the reopening of borders, such as the conclusion of framework agreements in emerging sectors such as digital and green economies.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, said both countries’ central banks have announced plans to commence the linkage of Singapore’s PayNow - which lets individuals transfer money using just a mobile number - with Malaysia’s DuitNow.

Mr Wong said: “Looking ahead, I am confident that we can explore new opportunities for collaboration.”

In their letters to Datuk Seri Fadillah, Mr Wong and Mr Heng congratulated him on his dual appointments as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities.