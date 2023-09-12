S’pore, China can create ‘more inclusive, resilient supply chains’ together: Chan Chun Sing

BEIJING – Singapore and China can work together to create more inclusive and resilient supply chains amid a fragmenting global order and fragile world economy, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Singapore-China Forum on Leadership in Beijing, Mr Chan noted that with both countries having upgraded their bilateral relationship recently, they can explore new and deeper ways to work together.

He said that both sides can strengthen their partnership by leveraging Singapore’s role as an economic bridge between East and West.

“Singapore and China can be partners in creating more inclusive and resilient supply chains to facilitate the flow of goods, services, and people. We can also work towards upholding global standards for an open and integrated global economy,” he said.

Mr Chan added that Singapore and China must entrench themselves in the global value chain with a “future-oriented view”.

“We must be the ones that build the ‘windmills’ to capture new opportunities of growth early such as digitalisation and sustainability, collaborate with our partners, and be able to adapt in an agile manner,” he said. The minister was referring to a Chinese saying about how some will build walls while others will create windmills when the winds of change are blowing.

Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister, is co-hosting the forum with Mr Li Ganjie, Minister of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Organisation Department.

Both countries have worked on government-to-government projects that have evolved over the years, depending on their developmental needs, Mr Chan noted.

These include the Suzhou Industrial Park which started in 1994, and Tianjin Eco-city that began in 2007. Subsequently, there were regional projects like the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative in 2015.

“Looking ahead, these (government-to-government) projects can be refreshed to trail blaze new development models of ‘high quality growth’ and experiment (with) innovative approaches of governance,” he said.

During his speech, Mr Chan emphasised the need to build trust between people, between governments, and between people and the government.

“Trust is key to move ahead into our next bound,” he said, using a Chinese idiom to emphasise that without trust, even moving forward an inch is hard.

“We can further strengthen the foundation by tapping our history in human resource development and people-to-people exchange; and enhance the opportunities for our next generations to grow together.”

In late March, Singapore and China formally upgraded their relationship to an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to China.

Both sides have also concluded negotiations to upgrade the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which will provide for more business-friendly, liberal and transparent rules.

First held in 2009, the Singapore-China Forum on Leadership is a strategic platform for political leaders and senior officials from both sides to discuss and exchange experiences on common challenges related to leadership development.

The two countries take turns to host the forum, which is being held in person for the first time since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.