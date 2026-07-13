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Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol is involved in eight legal cases.

SEOUL – A South Korean court sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to two years in prison on July 13 after finding him guilty of illegally receiving opinion polling services worth around 270 million won (S$233,000) for free from a political broker.

The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon violated political funding laws by receiving 14 rounds of polling from the political broker at no cost and later exercising influence over the nomination of a former lawmaker to repay him, according to the ruling.

Yoon, 65, denied the charges, saying he did not ask for the polls or promise anything in return.

The decision differed from earlier court rulings involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee, which found there was no quid pro quo in connection with the polling services.

The July 13 ruling can be appealed.

Yoon is involved in eight legal cases. He is currently appealing a life sentence handed down in February after a court found him guilty of masterminding an insurrection tied to his short-lived declaration of martial law in 2024.

Other cases include a Supreme Court ruling that finalised a seven-year prison sentence for obstructing the authorities’ attempt to arrest him. REUTERS