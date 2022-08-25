S. Korea breaks own record for world's lowest fertility rate

SEOUL • South Korea has once again shattered its own record for the world's lowest fertility rate as it faces the prospect of its population of 51 million people more than halving by the end of this century.

Korean women were estimated, based on 2021 data, to have an average of just 0.81 children over their lifetimes, down from 0.84 a year earlier, the statistics office said yesterday.

The number of newborns declined last year to 260,600, which equates to about 0.5 per cent of the population.

South Korea is the world's fastest-ageing nation among economies with per capita GDP of at least US$30,000 (S$41,900), according to United Nations global population projections and World Bank data.

By 2100, its population will fall by 53 per cent to 24 million, up from a 43 per cent decline forecast in 2019.

The forecast is a sobering reminder of the demographic threat and associated economic challenges confronting Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and President Yoon Suk Yeol, who both took office earlier this year.

Mr Rhee warned in April that South Korea's economy faces the risk of stagnation as the population ages and productivity slows. He said rising welfare spending would take away from the finances needed to boost economic growth, a key goal set out by Mr Yoon in his inauguration pledges.

A shrinking workforce is a major factor in the decline of South Korea's potential growth rate.

The working-age population peaked at 37.3 million in 2020 and is set to fall by almost half by 2070, according to Statistics Korea.

While seeking to slow the decline in the birth rate, the country is also enacting a series of measures to live with the new reality, enhancing living conditions for retirees and introducing more robots. Inviting more women, elderly people and foreigners into the workforce is another goal.

The number of women of child-bearing age fell 2 per cent to 11.6 million last year, signalling the fertility rate is only likely to deteriorate further. A typical Korean woman gave birth to her first child at age 32.6, up from 30.2 a decade earlier, according to the statistics office.

BLOOMBERG