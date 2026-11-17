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Russia's Putin could meet North Korean leader if he also comes to APEC summit, Interfax quotes Kremlin

Nov 16 - Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if he also comes to China for this week's APEC summit, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.

"Of course, if he is at the APEC summit," Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.

Peskov made his comments as Putin met a delegation in the Kremlin from North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

Putin asked the delegation, headed by senior party official Jo Yong Won, to pass on best wishes to Kim Jong Un.

"I place great value on the fact that we have developed business and friendly relations, which undoubtedly help us resolve and develop ties between our countries," Putin said.

Russia and North Korea have developed closer links in recent years, including the signature of a 2024 treaty on a strategic partnership, which includes a mutual defence provision.

North Korea has sent about 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates, with most deployed in the Kursk region to help repel a Ukrainian incursion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cited intelligence as saying on Monday that North Korea was sending new supplies of dozens of North Korean ballistic missiles every month, enabling Pyongyang to make its weapons more effective. REUTERS