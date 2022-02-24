Russia's de-dollarisation drive more than symbolic: China Daily contributor

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Ukraine crisis is showing little sign of being resolved.

The United States and the European Union have imposed a new tranche of sanctions on Russia, especially in financial field, aimed at increasing Russia's financing costs and weakening its economy.

Russia started "de-dollarising" its economy years ago, to minimise the impact of the financial sanctions the United States and the European Union had been threatening to impose on the country. Unhappy with the US dollar's domination of the global economy despite the declining US economy, Russia has implemented de-dollarisation policies to safeguard its monetary sovereignty, offset the impact of the financial sanctions by the US and the EU, and make the international financial order more dynamic.

Global debates on the possible collapse of the US dollar have been going on for nearly 50 years. In recent years, the debates have become increasingly fierce.

Yet the dollar's hegemony continues, to a large extent.

According to International Monetary Fund data, the share of the US dollar in global foreign exchange reserves was 59 per cent in 1995, increasing to 59.02 per cent in 2020.

So it will be very difficult for Russia to end the dollar's domination of the global financial order.

Besides, there is a huge gap in the economic strengths of Russia and the US, with the former's GDP being US$1.71 trillion and the latter's nearly US$23 trillion in 2021.

Given these facts, what are the prospects and significance of Russia's de-dollarisation policy?

Russia and some other countries have introduced de-dollarisation policies because the US uses the dollar as a weapon to impose sanctions on the countries, and the foremost anti-sanction measure is de-dollarisation.

With the US imposing sanctions on other countries at the drop of a hat, in order to demand its pound of flesh, more and more countries are coming together to issue joint de-dollarisation policies.

Since about 10 per cent of the countries and one quarter of the global population are suffering because of US sanctions, the de-dollarisation trend is intensifying across the world.

After the 2008 global financial crisis, the US economy continued to hollow out, although the Federal Reserve kept resorting to quantitative easing.

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the over-issuing of US dollars greatly increased in scale, leading to the dollar bond losing credit.