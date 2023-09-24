Russian peacekeepers to escort Nagorno-Karabakh homeless families to Armenia

NEAR KORNIDZOR, Armenia - Russian peacekeepers will escort the homeless families of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to Armenia if they want, the ethnic Armenian authorities of the breakaway region said on Sunday.

"We inform you that families who have become homeless as a result of recent military operations and who have expressed desire to leave the republic will be carried out by Russian peacekeepers," the authorities said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"The government will soon provide information about the transfer of other population groups." REUTERS

