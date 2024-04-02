Russian national wealth fund rises to $135.7 billion as of April 1

MOSCOW - The assets of Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) stood at the equivalent of $135.7 billion as of April 1, or 7.0% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), compared to $133.4 billion on March 1, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The fund's liquid assets totalled the equivalent of $55.1 billion, or 2.8% of projected GDP, up from $54.9 billion a month earlier, the ministry said.

The conflict in Ukraine is draining Russia's state coffers, but the fiscal buffers Moscow has built up over the last two decades will be enough to last for years, even if oil prices slump as low as $60 a barrel, analysts say. REUTERS

