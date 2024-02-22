Russia takes the village of Pobieda in Donetsk region, defence ministry says

Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 07:00 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 06:45 PM

MOSCOW - Russian troops have taken the village of Pobieda in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday, though the Ukrainian military said it was repelling attacks there.

Pobieda is a village south of Maryinka.

Russia's defence ministry said it had taken the village and improved its position in several other areas of the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's defence ministry said before the Russian statement that Ukrainian troops were repelling attacks near the village and continuing to "contain the enemy". REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top