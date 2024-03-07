Russia says it neutralized ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue

Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 07:51 PM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 07:51 PM

MOSCOW - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it prevented an attack on a synagogue in Moscow that was plotted by an Islamic State cell, Russian state news agencies reported.

FSB said that the members of the organization had been planning "to commit a terrorist act against one of the Jewish religious institutions in Moscow", the RIA news agency quoted the report as saying.

The attackers opened fire during the attempted arrest and were "neutralized by return fire", the FSB said. REUTERS

