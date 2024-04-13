Russia says it conducts successful intercontinental ballistic missile test launch

Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 01:00 AM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 01:00 AM

MOSCOW - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it had conducted a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile at the Kapustin Yar rocket launch complex in the southern Astrakhan region. REUTERS

