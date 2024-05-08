Russia says Germany using baseless 'hacker myths' to destroy ties

MOSCOW - Russia accused Germany on Wednesday of using baseless myths about Russian hackers to escalate tensions and said Berlin's decision to recall its ambassador would lead to further deterioration of bilateral ties.

Germany said it had recalled its ambassador to Russia for consultations after Berlin accused Moscow of launching cyberattacks on its defence and aerospace firms and ruling party.

"Berlin regularly exploits the myth of malicious activity of allegedly Russian hackers in Germany, this is done to escalate tensions in bilateral relations," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "No evidence was presented."

Berlin said the attacks that started two years ago targeted Germany's governing Social Democrats as well as companies in the logistics, defence, aerospace and IT sectors. It said it had not provided details of the damage caused for security reasons.

Zakharova said the West was engaged in an information war against Russia which included fictitious and false stories and claims aimed at stoking fears about Russia.

"The recall of the German ambassador from Moscow is nothing more than another unfriendly step aimed at inciting anti-Russian sentiments in Germany, leading to further degradation of bilateral ties," Zakharova said.

"The entire responsibility for this lies with the German side." REUTERS