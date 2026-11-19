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MOSCOW, Nov 19 - Russian air defence systems repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on oil facility in the Tatarstan region east of Moscow on Thursday, local authorities said, as Ukraine pounded Russian energy infrastructure during the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

"An oil facility was targeted. Thanks to the automatic fire suppression system and the coordinated efforts of security services, a major fire was prevented," said Gyuzel Khabutdinova, the head of the Almetyevsk district.

Debris also damaged several civilian facilities, but there were no injuries or casualties, Khabutdinova added.

Ukraine has continued strikes on Russian oil facilities and infrastructure ahead of trilateral talks between Russian, Chinese and US leaders in China, hitting the strategic Crimean Bridge on Thursday for third time in a week. REUTERS