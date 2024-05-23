Russia reopens Tatarstan airports, says it downed Ukrainian drone

Updated
May 23, 2024, 08:05 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 08:05 PM

MOSCOW - Russia's aviation authority imposed restrictions on flights in and out of two airports in the Volga river region of Tatarstan for several hours on Thursday, while the Defence Ministry reported downing a Ukrainian drone nearby.

In statements published on the Telegram messaging app, Russia's aviation watchdog said that Kazan and Nizhnekamsk airports had suspended flights, and later reported their reopening around two and half hours later.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed a Ukrainian drone in the Yelabuga district, close to Nizhnekamsk.

In April, a Ukrainian drone struck Russia's third-largest oil refinery in Tatarstan, about 1,300 km (800 miles) from the front lines of the war. REUTERS

