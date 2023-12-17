Russia is not interested in extending Black Sea grain deal - RIA

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev
MOSCOW - Russia has no interest in extending the Black Sea grain deal, the RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing Russia's agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev.

He added that to a large extent this is a political decision, but Russia will continue to export its grain, as it has its buyers.

"Our grain export volumes, taking into account the winding down of the grain deal, have by no means fallen, they even slightly increased," RIA quoted Patrushev as saying.

Russia withdrew in July from the deal which had allowed Ukraine to safely export grain from its Black Sea ports. Russia says it quit the deal because the arrangement was not delivering grain to the poorest countries, and because it still faces barriers to its own exports of grain and fertiliser. REUTERS

