Russia halts rescue operation for 13 trapped miners - TASS

Rescuers take part in a search operation in an attempt to save 13 miners, who were trapped in the Pioneer gold mine after a rock fall, in the Amur region, Russia, in this picture published March 21, 2024. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 04:06 PM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 04:06 PM

MOSCOW - Russia on Monday halted an operation aimed at saving 13 miners trapped in a mine since March 18, the TASS news agency cited mine management as saying.

Rescuers had to halt their work due to the risk of another collapse, it said. REUTERS

