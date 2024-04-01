Russia halts rescue operation for 13 trapped miners - TASS

MOSCOW - Russia on Monday halted an operation aimed at saving 13 miners trapped in a mine since March 18, the TASS news agency cited mine management as saying.
Rescuers had to halt their work due to the risk of another collapse, it said. REUTERS
