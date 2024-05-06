Russia detains journalist Kevorkova, son says

Updated
May 06, 2024, 08:42 PM
Published
May 06, 2024, 08:42 PM

MOSCOW - Russia has detained Russian journalist Nadezhda Kevorkova who is known for her work in the Middle East, her son said.

"My mother was detained today," Vasily Polonsky said on Telegram. "My mama is not guilty of anything. She's a journalist."

Kevorkova's lawyer, Kaloy Akhilgov, said that she had been detained as part of an investigation into terrorism due to a post on the Taliban, which is formally recognised as a terrorist organisation.

She denies any guilt, Akhilgov said.

The Izvestia newspaper published video showing masked police banging on her front door and entering her flat. REUTERS

