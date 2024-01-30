Russia calls for investigation into allegations against UNRWA staff

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a press conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., January 24, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo





MOSCOW - Allegations that some staff from the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) were involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel should be investigated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Some countries including the United States, Germany and Britain have paused their funding to the agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza, after the allegations by Israel.

The agency said on Friday it had opened an investigation into several employees and severed ties with those people. REUTERS

