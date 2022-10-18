Rules on mask-wearing in various parts of the world

As Singapore experiences its latest Covid-19 wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant's latest XBB offshoot, the authorities are not ruling out reinstating mask mandates that were completely removed on Aug 29, should the situation get worse.

Here is a look at rules on mask-wearing in other countries and territories.

• Malaysia: The need for masks in outdoor settings was dropped from May 1. Mask-wearing in public indoor environments has also been made optional since Sept 7. Masks remain compulsory for those using public transport or visiting healthcare facilities such as hospitals. Owners of restaurants or other indoor settings can decide if they want to impose mask-up rules.

• Thailand: The wearing of masks has been made voluntary since late June. However, the authorities advise wearing masks in crowded places, when social distancing is not possible, or at venues where ventilation is poor.

• Indonesia: Mask-wearing was made voluntary in public spaces from May, although the nation has retained the requirement for public transport and indoor settings.

• China: Its zero-Covid-19 policy requires mask-wearing in all public settings. Venues such as the China National Botanic Garden in Beijing have staff reminding visitors to keep face coverings on, even in muggy summer heat.

• Taiwan: Masks are needed in public settings.

• India: The authorities in the capital New Delhi lifted mask-wearing rules from Oct 1. States such as Punjab maintain a mask mandate in public settings. However, enforcement is lax in the world's second-most populated nation.

• Japan: While there are generally no mandates, conscientious citizens voluntarily wear masks. The authorities have recommended masks in indoor spaces and on public transport.

• South Korea: Mask-wearing outdoors has not been mandatory since Sept 26. But masks remain required indoors and on public transport. Those who violate this rule face a 100,000 won (S$100) fine.

• United States: There are no longer any compulsory mask-up rules.

• Germany: Rules aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 during the cold winter months were introduced from Oct 1. FFP2 masks, which are similar to N95 masks, are required on long-distance trains nationwide, with the less protective surgical masks allowed only on local trains and buses that travel shorter distances. The FFP2 masks are also a must in healthcare settings such as hospitals, nursing homes and doctors' offices. Should infections rise further, the federal health minister has given the 16 states the authority to reintroduce mask mandates in indoor areas such as restaurants and shops, and in schools for children aged over 11. In-bound air travellers are not required to wear masks on flights.

• Cyprus: Mask-wearing rules for indoor settings were abolished in August, but masks are still needed in high-risk areas such as public transport, hospitals and care homes. The health minister has urged vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and those with chronic ailments, to continue wearing masks.