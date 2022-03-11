Rocky road ahead for S. Korea's president-elect, say experts

South Korea's icon of justice Yoon Suk-yeol has won the hotly-contested race to be the president, but by the smallest margin in the country's recent history, in what experts said reflected deepening polarisation amid a desire for change.

Promising to restore fairness and justice, the opposition candidate rode on public anger against the failed policies and unfair practices of the incumbent government.

He won 48.5 per cent of the vote while his main rival, Mr Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, was just 0.7 percentage points behind with 47.8 per cent of votes. The difference between the two candidates was just 247,077 votes. About 34 million people voted in the election and turnout was 77.1 per cent, according to the National Election Commission.

Mr Lee threw in the towel just before 4am yesterday, keeping to the tradition of presidential candidates conceding defeat even though he could have asked for a recount given the tight outcome.

Speaking at a press conference hours after his win, Mr Yoon, who is from the conservative People Power Party, attributed it to the desire among voters for justice and common sense to be restored.

"The people put me here because they see hope in how I held on to my conviction for fairness and justice for 26 years and never yielded to any power," he said.

"I understand the people's wish to create a new era of hope, I will never forget that."

Mr Yoon, 61, who will be sworn in on May 10, yesterday spoke on the phone with outgoing President Moon Jae-in and United States President Joe Biden.

Married with no children, Mr Yoon, who has no prior political experience, is the first former prosecutor to be elected president in the country.

His triumph broke a cycle of power shifting between the two main parties in the country every 10 years, or after two presidential terms. South Korean presidents are barred by the Constitution from serving more than one term, which is five years.

Experts said Mr Yoon's razor-thin margin of victory means the country is sharply divided and warned that he could face a rocky road ahead in trying to unite the two different blocs.

Questions also remain over how he can push forward policies in a Parliament dominated by the Democratic Party, which holds 172 out of the 300 seats.