Robots reign at Beijing conference

My Robot Time Line Core M humanoid robots being showcased at the World Robot Conference in Beijing last Thursday. The conference, which ended yesterday, also featured robots that can diagnose diseases and perform industrial tasks.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
46 min ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 20, 2018, with the headline 'Robots reign at Beijing conference'.
