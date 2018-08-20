My Robot Time Line Core M humanoid robots being showcased at the World Robot Conference in Beijing last Thursday. The conference, which ended yesterday, also featured robots that can diagnose diseases and perform industrial tasks.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 20, 2018, with the headline 'Robots reign at Beijing conference'. Print Edition | Subscribe
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.