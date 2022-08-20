Rising prices, harder lives

Rising inflation is making the road to recovery from the pandemic a rough one for countries in Asia.

While price rises in the region are relatively moderate compared with those in other parts of the world, persistent inflation will hinder growth and add to issues such as food insecurity and diminishing real wage growth, said analysts.

This rise in cost of living is caused by both supply chain gridlocks as a result of the pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine war, which drove up the prices of commodities including food and fuel.

READ MORE HERE

In Indonesia: Family copes by making small adjustments