Researchers turn to Twitter to help map India's monsoon floods

MUMBAI • When monsoon rains sweep into Mumbai each year, residents of India's financial hub find their social media feeds awash with flood memes - from Venetian gondolas plying the city's deluged streets to office workers commuting on inflatable dinghies.

This year, a research institute hopes social media can play a more practical role - asking residents to tweet details about floods in their neighbourhoods and using the data to issue geographically specific flood alerts in real time.

"Since we cannot monitor flooding across the city ourselves, we thought of using the help of the community," said Professor Subimal Ghosh, head of the climate studies department at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), which is behind the initiative.

Around the world, in countries including Australia and Indonesia, climate researchers are increasingly using data gathered via social media to help monitor weather events such as floods. They say the data could be used to improve emergency response and rescue efforts and make forecasting more accurate, which will become all the more vital as climate change fuels extreme weather.

"We need participatory models for climate adaptation as we will be hit by more extreme rainfall events in the near future. We will be able to show real-time flooding like Google Maps shows red for traffic," said Prof Ghosh.

India's financial capital, which lies on the coast of the Arabian Sea, has recorded "extreme" rainfall - defined as more than 200mm of precipitation in 24 hours - about a dozen times between 2017 and 2021, civic data shows. That is double the number of such events during the previous five-year period.

The IIT Bombay project, launched last month ahead of the monsoon, will use digital elevation maps that show an area's height above sea level and spatial rainfall data along with the tweets of residents.

Tweets noting "ankle-deep" or "knee-deep" water, for example, will be harvested from Twitter using an automated system that will try to extract flood depth and location information from them.

This will be used to give real-time flood information for the city that will be put out on a portal.

For instance, this includes which areas need water to be pumped out first, how traffic can be controlled and how people can reach home, Prof Ghosh said. "The city needs a resilience plan."

Similar projects elsewhere have shown how residents can play a part in crafting flood responses or alerts. When flooding hit Australia's east coast, submerging entire towns, Brisbane-based tech start-up FloodMapp posted a series of flood maps on its social media accounts, mainly Twitter.

The posts prompted some people to post similar maps of other areas. Others sent photographs of the areas depicted, helping to visualise what the maps were showing, a FloodMapp spokesman said.

THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION