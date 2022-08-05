Renewed interest in transport corridor linking India, Iran and Russia

In July, 39 containers of wooden laminate sheets were sent by train from Russia through Turkmenistan and into Iran.

The containers are now moving from Iran by sea to the port city of Mumbai in India.

Under normal circumstances, this shipment would have caused little excitement.

But it is being followed closely as it is the first large shipment via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200km network of railroads, highways and maritime routes connecting Russia and Iran to India.

Envisaged by the three nations in 2000, this underutilised trade route has received a fillip, as Russia increasingly turns to Asia after being cut off from Europe following its invasion of Ukraine.

The original route entailed sea links from Mumbai to the Bandar Abbas Port in Iran, and then the Astrakhan port in southern Russia. From there, goods could move to different parts of Russia and into Europe. The aim was to cut the 40-day transit of goods between Russia and India by half.

Over the years, nine other countries, including Turkey and Belarus, have signed on to the INSTC, adding multimodal connectivity links.

Sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme and Russia for its annexation of Crimea were setbacks for the INSTC, noted Mr Nandan Unnikrishnan, a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) also took the focus for the Central Asian countries involved away from the corridor.

But there is renewed interest now. Speaking at the Caspian Sea Summit in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would pay more attention to the corridor to improve transport and logistics in the region.

The focus on the INSTC - which the Tehran Times recently called a "sanction-proof route" - comes at a time when India-Russia trade has seen a substantial increase on the back of New Delhi buying discounted oil from Moscow.

India's imports from Russia, mainly crude oil, jumped nearly five times to more than US$15 billion (S$20.7 billion) from the time Russia invaded Ukraine in February to July, Reuters reported.

Russia has said that it is seeking to increase trade and commerce linkages with Asian countries, even as it has increased exports of oil and coal to countries like India and China.

India sees multiple benefits to the trade route, including getting access to landlocked Central Asia, and letting it brand its own alternative to China's BRI in Central Asia.

It is helping Iran build the Chabahar Port, which it hopes will become the heart of the corridor.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations in India (FFFAI), which has conducted dry runs through the corridor, said the INSTC will reduce cost of container delivery by 30 per cent and transit time between Russia and India by 40 per cent compared to the Suez Canal.

However, FFFAI chairman Shankar Shinde said the infrastructure is "largely good, but the problem is that at present everyone is working in isolation".

"There is a need to aggregate information and aggregate cargo. It needs a portal or some mechanism," he said, urging closer cooperation between governments.