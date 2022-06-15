Regional Roundup Podcast: Malaysia partially lifts its ban on chicken exports

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker.
In this week's episode, they talk about Malaysia partially lifting its ban on chicken exports, how the government might introduce a moving ceiling price for consumer products, as well as plans to abolish the death penalty. Elsewhere, in Thailand, the growing and consumption of marijuana has been legalised while the situation in Myanmar continues to worsen.
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee
