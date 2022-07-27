Regional Roundup Podcast: Indonesia, China vow stronger ties

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker.
They discuss highlights from Indonesian President Joko Widodo visit to China, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak changing the defense team representing him in court and regional reactions with regards to Myanmar junta's execution of four activists.
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin
Follow Regional Round-up Podcast every Wednesday on our Asian Insider Podcast channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Websites:
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's articles: https://str.sg/3xRX
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!