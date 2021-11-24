Regional Round-up Podcast: Singapore-Malaysia land VTL's dry run a success

When open, the land Vaccinated Travel Lane will allow workers from both countries to reunite with their families.
When open, the land Vaccinated Travel Lane will allow workers from both countries to reunite with their families.PHOTO: MINISTRY OF TRADE & INDUSTRY
Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    31 min ago

Regional Round-up Ep 25: Singapore-Malaysia land VTL's dry run was a success

10:30 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

0:30 Dry-run for Singapore-Malaysia land vaccinated travel lane via the Johor Causeway

3:45 Myanmar's opposition has raised $6.3m to take down the military junta

5:31 Indonesia's counter-terrorism agency warned that JI are able to infiltrate mainstream religious organisations and government institutions

7:26 Reasons behind Thailand's plans to join talks on membership of the Trans-Pacific free trade agreement

8:47 Chinese coast guards vessels blocking the Phillipines resuming their military re-supply mission for their troop station

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Leslie Lopez's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Topics: 