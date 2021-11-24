Regional Round-up Podcast: Singapore-Malaysia land VTL's dry run a success

Regional Round-up Ep 25: Singapore-Malaysia land VTL's dry run was a success
10:30 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
0:30 Dry-run for Singapore-Malaysia land vaccinated travel lane via the Johor Causeway
3:45 Myanmar's opposition has raised $6.3m to take down the military junta
5:31 Indonesia's counter-terrorism agency warned that JI are able to infiltrate mainstream religious organisations and government institutions
7:26 Reasons behind Thailand's plans to join talks on membership of the Trans-Pacific free trade agreement
8:47 Chinese coast guards vessels blocking the Phillipines resuming their military re-supply mission for their troop station
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
