Regional Round-up Podcast: Singapore-Malaysia land VTL plans for general travellers depend on measures in face of Omicron variant

Regional Round-up Ep 26: Singapore-Malaysia land VTL plans for general travellers depend on measures in face of Omicron variant
09:58 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
0:59 Singapore-Malaysia land VTL hopes to expand to general travellers in mid-December, despite the Omicron variant
4:21 Myanmar court has deferred the first verdict in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu-kyi
5:55 Boat carrying 228 Rohingyas fleeing Myanmar were seized
7:00 In an attempt to reach a 70% vaccinated rate, Phillippines launched a campaign to vaccinate 90 million people in three days
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
