Regional Round-up Podcast: Singapore-Malaysia land VTL plans for general travellers depend on measures in face of Omicron variant

Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) and PM Lee Hsien Loong at the launch of the Malaysia-Singapore land VTL at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 29, 2021.
Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) and PM Lee Hsien Loong at the launch of the Malaysia-Singapore land VTL at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 29, 2021.PHOTO: MCI
Regional Round-up Ep 26: Singapore-Malaysia land VTL plans for general travellers depend on measures in face of Omicron variant

09:58 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

0:59 Singapore-Malaysia land VTL hopes to expand to general travellers in mid-December, despite the Omicron variant

4:21 Myanmar court has deferred the first verdict in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu-kyi

5:55 Boat carrying 228 Rohingyas fleeing Myanmar were seized

7:00 In an attempt to reach a 70% vaccinated rate, Phillippines launched a campaign to vaccinate 90 million people in three days

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Read Leslie Lopez's stories.

---

