Regional Round-up Podcast: Rodrigo Duterte’s report card; succession plan

Regional Round-up Ep 8: Rodrigo Duterte’s report card and succession plan

12:07 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. Economic improvement: President Duterte's strongest suit (3:38)

3. Philippines' potential presidential candidates (6:07)

4. Indonesia's President Jokowi extends partial lockdown (7:55)

5. Malaysia ending Covid-19 emergency laws despite high numbers (10:40)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

