Regional Round-up Podcast: Rodrigo Duterte’s report card; succession plan

President Rodrigo Duterte waves after he delivered his the annual state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 26, 2021.
President Rodrigo Duterte waves after he delivered his the annual state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 26, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    2 hours ago

12:07 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. Economic improvement: President Duterte's strongest suit (3:38)

3. Philippines' potential presidential candidates (6:07)

4. Indonesia's President Jokowi extends partial lockdown (7:55)

5. Malaysia ending Covid-19 emergency laws despite high numbers (10:40)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

