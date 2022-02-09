Regional Round-Up Podcast: New conditions for high-risk groups in Malaysia

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:46 New conditions set in place for high-risk groups to retain COVID-19 vaccination privileges in Malaysia

03:06 Myanmar's military leader agreed to arrange for an ASEAN special envoy from Cambodia to meet members of the ousted ruling party on future visit

04:49 Myanmar's military handling of opposition activists

05:51 Philippines kicks off election campaign season

07:33 Thailand's efforts to ink bilateral travel deals with China and Malaysia

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

